Lakers: Calle afuera del Staples Center será renombrada en honor a Kobe Bryant

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.

Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u

— Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020