Lakers: Calle afuera del Staples Center será renombrada en honor a Kobe Bryant
Los números 8 y 24 de Kobe Bryant se han retirado hace ya un rato del equipo de Los Ángeles; sin embargo, ahora será Figueroa Street, calle que está fuera del Staples Center, la que cambiará de nombre.
Kobe Bryant Boulevard será el nombre de la nueva calle y estará entre Olympic Boulevard y Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, esto según Herb J. Wesson Jr. Concejal de la ciudad angelina.
De igual manera, Wesson Jr. confirmó que el 24 de agosto (8/24) se conocerá de manera oficial como el ‘Día de Kobe Bryant’.
Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.
Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u
— Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020
Para el Juego 4 de los Playoffs ante los Portland Trail Blazers, los Lakers, comandados por LeBron James, utilizarán un uniforme especial para recordar a ‘Black Mamba’, ya que su cumpleaños número 42 habría sido el domingo 23 de agosto.
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: NBA: LOS ANGELES LAKERS HARÁN HOMENAJE A GIGI Y KOBE BRYANT CON JERSEY ESPECIAL