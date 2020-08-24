tmf.basquetbol.lakers-calle-afuera-del-staples-center-sera-renombrada-en-honor-a-kobe-bryant

Lakers: Calle afuera del Staples Center será renombrada en honor a Kobe Bryant

Lakers: Calle afuera del Staples Center sería renombrada Kobe Bryant Boulevard
Kobe en un juego con los Lakers | AP
Una parte de Figueroa Street cambiará de nombre en honor al legendario exbasquetbolista de los Lakers
2020-08-24 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Los números 8 y 24 de Kobe Bryant se han retirado hace ya un rato del equipo de Los Ángeles; sin embargo, ahora será Figueroa Street, calle que está fuera del Staples Center, la que cambiará de nombre. 

Kobe Bryant Boulevard será el nombre de la nueva calle y estará entre Olympic Boulevard y Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, esto según Herb J. Wesson Jr. Concejal de la ciudad angelina. 

Kobe en su etapa con el número 8

De igual manera, Wesson Jr. confirmó que el 24 de agosto (8/24) se conocerá de manera oficial como el ‘Día de Kobe Bryant’

 

Para el Juego 4 de los Playoffs ante los Portland Trail Blazers, los Lakers, comandados por LeBron James, utilizarán un uniforme especial para recordar a ‘Black Mamba’, ya que su cumpleaños número 42 habría sido el domingo 23 de agosto. 

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: NBA: LOS ANGELES LAKERS HARÁN HOMENAJE A GIGI Y KOBE BRYANT CON JERSEY ESPECIAL

 

 
