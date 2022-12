Real Madrid: Endrick será nuevo jugador del conjunto merengue

Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closed #RealMadrid

Real Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.

Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.

Real plan to sign all documents within December. pic.twitter.com/8QYv9r3LvP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022