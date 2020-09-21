Premier League EN VIVO: Wolverhampton vs Manchester City Jornada 2
2020-09-21 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
El Wolverhampton de Raúl Alonso Jiménez encara su primer partido de la temporada en el Molineux ante el subcampeón, el Manchetser City de Pep Guardiola.
Licántropos vienen de una victoria contundente con anotación del mexicano ante Sheffiled United; el City, por su parte, hará su debut en la Premier League, siendo su último partido oficial la derrota en Champions League ante el Lyon.
