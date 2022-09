US Open 2022: Rubia volvió a robar los reflectores al 'echarse un fondo' de cerveza

Why are we “proud” or impressed by someone chugging a warm beer in a plastic cup? This is called binge drinking and it occurs on almost every college campus. It’s not healthy, it’s not impressive, and it’s certainly not role model material for young sports enthusiasts.

— Wendi A. Irlbeck MS, RDN, LD, CISSN (@Wendi_Irlbeck) September 5, 2022