Carlo Ancelotti, a un paso de ser nuevo entrenador de la Selección de Brasil

Carlo Ancelotti on deal agreed to become new Brazil national team coach: "Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don’t even know what they reported in Brazil". #RealMadrid

“I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024”, Ancelotti says. pic.twitter.com/oGB3EMUNNF

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2023