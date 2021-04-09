Mundo del futbol lamentó el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe
El fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe ha conmocionado al mundo, y también al futbol, por lo que los equipos de la Premier League han enviado sus condolencias a la Familia Real.
La Asociación de Futbol Inglesa también se unió a las condolencias y expresaron un mensaje con su "más sentido pésame a Su Majestad la Reina".
Equipos como el Wolverhampton, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City enviaron sus mensajes con una imagen histórica junto al Duque de Edimburgo.
En los partidos de la Premier League se guardará un minuto de silencio previo al inicio de los encuentros por el sensible fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe.
— The FA (@FA) April 9, 2021
Manchester City extends its sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news that His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 9, 2021
Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggm pic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021
It was with deep regret that we have learnt today of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2021
We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Our thoughts and sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 9, 2021
Nos unimos al luto que embarga a la nación por la pérdida de Su Alteza Real El Príncipe Felipe, Duque de Edimburgo.
Nuestras sinceras condolencias para Su Majestad La Reina y a la Familia Real.https://t.co/IwZLkJDUAB
— Wolves Español (@WolvesEspanol) April 9, 2021
Everyone at Chelsea FC is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 9, 2021
"I pass on my condolences from myself and everyone at Leicester City. He had a long and great life. We send our condolences from everyone here."
Brendan Rodgers on the sad passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/SQwFlC8b53
— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 9, 2021
