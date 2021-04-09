futbol.futbol_internacional.internacionales.mundo-del-futbol-lamento-el-fallecimiento-del-principe

Mundo del futbol lamentó el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe | AP
Los equipos ingleses enviaron sus condolencias a la Familia Real tras la muerte del Duque de Edimburgo
2021-04-09 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
El fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe ha conmocionado al mundo, y también al futbol, por lo que los equipos de la Premier League han enviado sus condolencias a la Familia Real.

La Asociación de Futbol Inglesa también se unió a las condolencias y expresaron un mensaje con su "más sentido pésame a Su Majestad la Reina".

Equipos como el Wolverhampton, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City enviaron sus mensajes con una imagen histórica junto al Duque de Edimburgo.

En los partidos de la Premier League se guardará un minuto de silencio previo al inicio de los encuentros por el sensible fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

La Reina Isabel y el príncipe Felipe

 

 

 

 

