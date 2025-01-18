Ryan García elige a 'Pitbull' Cruz para su regreso al cuadrilátero: ¿Cuándo y dónde será la pelea?

Por medio de redes sociales, Ryan García adelantó su regreso a los cuadriláteros tras cumplir su periodo de suspensión. Su rival elegido fue Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, en Nueva York, según reportes.

Pitbull fue el rival elegido por Ryan García | INSTAGRAM: @isaacpitbullcruz

"Traeré una pelea explosiva en mi regreso. El Pitbull siempre ha sido considerado un rival duro. Un enfrentamiento más difícil que el de Haney, sinceramente", escribió García.

De acuerdo con Salvador Rodríguez de ESPN, el combate se celebrará en mayo en la icónica plaza de Times Square en Nueva York. Será un evento que forme parte de la alianza entre The Ring Magazine, que encabeza el saudí Turki Al-Sheikh, y la empresa japonesa SNK.

García confirmó su próximo combate | INSTAGRAM: @ryangarciahd

Además, tendrá la finalidad de presentar el videojuego 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves'. "Pitbull y yo debíamos pelear en muchas ocasiones, pero nunca sucedió. ¡Esta es una pelea que los fanáticos han estado esperando por mucho tiempo!", dijo Ryan García

