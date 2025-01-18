Box

Ryan García elige a 'Pitbull' Cruz para su regreso al cuadrilátero: ¿Cuándo y dónde será la pelea?

Ryan García elige a 'Pitbull' Cruz para su regreso al cuadrilátero
Ryan García elige a 'Pitbull' Cruz para su regreso al cuadrilátero
|
ESPECIAL
El estadounidense dio a conocer la decisión por medio de redes sociales
ÁLEX MARTÍNEZ
| 18 Ene, 2025

Por medio de redes sociales, Ryan García adelantó su regreso a los cuadriláteros tras cumplir su periodo de suspensión. Su rival elegido fue Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, en Nueva York, según reportes. 

Pitbull Cruz en combate
Pitbull fue el rival elegido por Ryan García | INSTAGRAM: @isaacpitbullcruz

"Traeré una pelea explosiva en mi regreso. El Pitbull siempre ha sido considerado un rival duro. Un enfrentamiento más difícil que el de Haney, sinceramente", escribió García. 

De acuerdo con Salvador Rodríguez de ESPN, el combate se celebrará en mayo en la icónica plaza de Times Square en Nueva York. Será un evento que forme parte de la alianza entre The Ring Magazine, que encabeza el saudí Turki Al-Sheikh, y la empresa japonesa SNK

 

Ryan García en entrenamiento
García confirmó su próximo combate | INSTAGRAM: @ryangarciahd

Además, tendrá la finalidad de presentar el videojuego 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves'. "Pitbull y yo debíamos pelear en muchas ocasiones, pero nunca sucedió. ¡Esta es una pelea que los fanáticos han estado esperando por mucho tiempo!", dijo Ryan García

TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Jeque Turki Alalshikh sobre Canelo Álvarez vs Terence Crawford: 'Estamos cerca de ver el humo blanco'

Notas Relacionadas

Canelo Álvarez vs Terence Crawford se hará en 2025, revelan fuentes
Box
Canelo Álvarez vs Terence Crawford se hará en 2025, revelan fuentes
Tyson Fury anuncia su retiro del boxeo profesional
Box
Tyson Fury anuncia su retiro del boxeo profesional
Maravilla Martínez sobre Julio César Chávez Jr: “Le destruí la carrera”
Box
Maravilla Martínez sobre Julio César Chávez Jr: “Le destruí la carrera”
 