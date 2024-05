La periodista china Zhang Zhan, arrestada por informar sobre el brote de Covid-19 en Wuhan, ha sido liberada

【Press release:#ZhangZhan has left prison】

Beijing time 22:16, Tuesday 21 May 2024

Today, we finally received confirmation that Zhang Zhan @consultorzhang has been released from prison. However, she only has limited freedom.

In a short video recording provided by an… pic.twitter.com/sZk10FJQXw

— Jane Wang 王剑虹 #FreeZhangZhan (@changchengwai) May 21, 2024