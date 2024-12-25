Contra

¿Por qué 'All I Want for Christmas is You' de Mariah Carey es la canción típica de Navidad?

La canción tuvo un éxito moderado tras su lanzamiento en 1994.
¡Esta canción se convierte en un éxito navideño cada año! Siempre en las listas de popularidad
Mariana Alcántara Contreras
Mariah Carey es una reconocida cantante, célebre por su singular timbre vocal. Su tema más emblemático, "All I Want For Christmas Is You", lanzado en 1994, continúa siendo un éxito en 2024. Esta canción se caracteriza por su ritmo envolvente y su letra, que enfatiza la relevancia del amor y la conexión entre seres queridos.

All I Want for Christmas is You se convierte en la canción típica de Navidad 

Lanzada hace 30 años, "All I Want for Christmas is You" se ha convertido en un clásico navideño. Aunque tuvo un éxito moderado en su lanzamiento en 1994, alcanzando el puesto 12 en Billboard y el 2 en Reino Unido y Japón, su popularidad ha aumentado con el tiempo.

La canción "All I Want for Christmas is You" de Mariah Carey ha sido un éxito navideño, alcanzando el primer lugar en 25 países y siendo reconocida en 2023 por Billboard como la mejor canción festiva de todos los tiempos. Su popularidad y relevancia cultural la han convertido en un símbolo de la Navidad y de Papá Noel.

Letra de All I Want for Christmas is You

don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
Yeah
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need (and I)
Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow (and I)
I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)
And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)
And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door
Oh, I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
 
 
 
