Dibu Martínez: Estos fueron los ‘trucos mentales’ que le dieron la ventaja en los penaltis

Martinez set the stage and took ownership of the penalty area from the beginning.

While Lloris completed the coin toss, Martinez quickly walked to the penalty area, waiting for Lloris to come, like he was welcoming a visitor to his own home: “You’re in my house now!” 2/ pic.twitter.com/cO5HgE3OGi

— Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) December 19, 2022