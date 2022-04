Nintendo Switch: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 adelantó su estreno a julio

Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!

Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! pic.twitter.com/u1SuQaOwpk

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022