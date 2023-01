Joao Félix: Chelsea y Atlético, cerca de llegar a un acuerdo

Chelsea are now expected to close in on João Félix deal in 24/48h — as final details of the agreement with Atletico Madrid are being finalised #CFC

All parties ready to prepare documents and get it signed. Full package around €11m, salary covered by Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/6jWNUkNGO6

