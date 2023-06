Luka Romero apunta al Milan; el jugador nacido en México saldrá libre de la Lazio

AC Milan are interested in Luka Romero as free agent. Talks are taking place with his representatives as 2004 born talent is set to leave Lazio. #ACMilan

Many clubs like Romero but Milan are trying to complete this deal for present and future, as @MatteMoretto called. pic.twitter.com/xvKbm6Qj71

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023