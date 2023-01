Jalen Hurts previo al Eagles vs Giants: 'Voy a salir a jugar. Lo que tenga que pasar, pasará'

.@JalenHurts’ MVP campaign took a hit after a shoulder injury, but he was still able to put up absurd numbers:

35 total TDs

14-1 record

First QB with b2b 10 rushing TD seasons

First QB in NFL history with 10+ rush TD & a 100+ passer rating pic.twitter.com/tHABCdTbio

— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023