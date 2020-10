Julio Urías fue recibido y ovacionado en Los Ángeles por aficionados de los Dodgers

“Julio, Julio, Julio!”#Dodgers players got a warm welcome home from hundreds of fans waiting for them at Dodger stadium tonight. Here’s a smiling Julio Urias, who closed out the W for the team last night. #JustinTurner not w/ the team from what we’ve heard. Live at 10p on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/H218xsut0Z

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 29, 2020