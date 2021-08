MLB: Rizzo, nueva adquisición de Yankees, dio positivo por Covid-19

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees:

Placed INF Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19 IL

Recalled RHP Luis Gil (#81) as a replacement player from Triple-A SWB

Returned from rehab and reinstated INF Luke Voit (#59) from the 10-day IL

Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Triple-A SWB

— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 8, 2021