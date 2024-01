Amanda Hanson, conductora de Estados Unidos, murió a los 38 años

We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson.

Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/KtilDKLeFK

— Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) January 25, 2024