FIFA: Presentó a Tazuni, la mascota oficial del Mundial Femenil 2023

She is confident.

She is stylish.

She is Tazuni.

With a name coming from a mix of Tasman Sea, where she was born, and Unity, this 15-year-old is ready to capture the spirit of an event that will go #BeyondGreatness! pic.twitter.com/TMIpeAL3LL

— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 18, 2022