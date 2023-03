Checo Pérez vuelve a vencer a Max Verstappen, en esta ocasión en redes sociales

Dominating on track with one win each, here's how @redbullracing's @SChecoPerez and @Max33Verstappen stack up on social so far this #F1 season:

Pérez: 6M engagements, 86M impressions, $3M in social value

Verstappen: 4.5M engagements, 74M impressions, $2.3M in social value pic.twitter.com/IKi94GCzTz

— Zoomph (@Zoomph) March 24, 2023