Robert Lewandowski: ¿Cuál será su salario en Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski #FCB

▫️ Salary around €9m net per season.

▫️ First call with Xavi, end of February.

▫️ Bayern receive €45m plus €5m add ons.

▫️ Robert’s contract to be signed on Sunday.

▫️ Pini Zahavi-Laporta relationship, key for this deal.

Official, done deal. pic.twitter.com/Oi9q0ISDp6

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022