Lisandro Martínez llega al United como el defensa argentino más costoso de la historia

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to 55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. #MUFC

Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022