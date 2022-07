WWE: Pat McAfee y Thomas Pestock, una ‘amistad’ que terminó en una rivalidad entre el bien y el mal

"@PatMcAfeeShow went on to have success in everything he's done. This is an age-old battle of good versus evil. Pat will try to find success in Nashville at #SummerSlam, and I'll do everything I can to stop him." – Happy @BaronCorbinWWE to @SInow https://t.co/Uvnr9YFfK4

— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 27, 2022