Conor McGregor lanza advertencia al 'Canelo': "No necesito manos para acabar contigo"

Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar.

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2023