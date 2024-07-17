Los Emmys 2024: Nominados, sede, fecha y dónde verlo en vivo
Este miércoles se dieron a conocer los nombres de los nominados para la 76 edición de los Emmys 2024, donde las series ‘The Bear’ y ‘Shogún’ arrasaron con las categorías.
El drama del cocinero interpretado por Jeremy Allen White estará pelando por 23 premios como mejor Serie de Comedia y Mejor Actor, entre otras nominaciones.
Por su parte, ‘Shogun’ es la producción líder al estar en 25 nominaciones diferentes, donde también competirá por Mejor Serie Drama, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actriz Drama. Y obviamente, ‘The Crown’ se suma a la fiesta con 18 nominaciones.
¿Cuándo y dónde ver los Emmys 2024?
Para este año, la ceremonia de los Emmys se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles el próximo 15 de septiembre. Las señales las podrás seguir por streaming por Max o por TNT en tu sistema de televisión de paga.
En este año habrá dos entregas de premios, cabe recordar que la pasada fue en enero debido a la huelga de actores y escritores que correspondía a 2023, por eso fue que se decidió que las ceremonias deberían tomar su rumbo como en años anteriores.
Los nominados de los Emmys 2024
SERIE DE DRAMA
- “The Crown,” Netflix
- “Fallout,” Prime Video
- “The Gilded Age,” HBO/Max
- “The Morning Show,” Apple TV+
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Prime Video
- “Shogun,” FX
- “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+
- “3 Body Problem,” Netflix”
SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “Abbott Elementary,” ABC
- “The Bear,” FX
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO/Max
- “Hacks,” HBO/Max
- “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu
- “Palm Royale,” Apple TV+
- “Reservation Dogs,” FX
- “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX
SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- “Baby Reindeer,” Netflix
- “Fargo,” FX
- “Lessons in Chemistry,” Apple TV+
- “Ripley,” Netflix
- “True Detective: Night Country,” HBO/Max
ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Walter Goggins, “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”
- Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES
- “The Daily Show,” Comedy Central
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS
PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Peacock
- “Quiz Lady,” Hulu
- “Red, White and Royal Blue,” Prime Video
- “Scoop,” Netflix
- “Unfrosted,” Netflix
REALITY O COMPETENCIA
- “The Amazing Race,” CBS
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” MTV
- “Top Chef,” Bravo
- “The Traitors,” Peacock
- “The Voice,” NBC
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO
- “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher,” CBS
- “66th Grammy Awards,” CBS
- “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” Netflix
- “76th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS
PROGRAMA ANIMADO
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” Netflix
- “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox
- “Scavengers Reign,” HBO/Max
- “The Simpsons,” Fox
- “X-Men ’97,” Disney+
PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O COMPETENCIA
- RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, “Shark Tank”
- Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
- Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”
- Jeff Probst, “Survivor”
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: EL PRESIDENTE JOE BIDEN DIO POSITIVO A COVID-19 ¿CUÁL ES SU ESTADO DE SALUD?