Luka Modric hizo videollamada con un pequeño huérfano por la guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania

Hello, @lukamodric10!

A special call for the 6-year-old Illia Kostushevych from Mariupol who lost his parents during rocket attacks by Russian invaders on the city.

Darijo Srna and the boy talked to the player of Real Madrid and the captain of the Croatia national team. pic.twitter.com/ioGusBOLLw

— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) July 2, 2022