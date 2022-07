¿Cuáles son los NFT's de futbol más caros de la historia?

The morning after the night before…

150 ETH / $290k / €243k / £206k

Record breaking #Sorare purchase for 20/21 #CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Unique #NFT

What are your thoughts? This is just the beginning as well…. pic.twitter.com/rwaKCEKNZx

— Sorare Hub (@SorareHub) March 14, 2021