Steve Kerr tira sarcasmo tras la victoria de Donald Trump por la presidencia de Estados Unidos

Steve Kerr on the election

Kerr: “I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well.”

Kerr (sarcastically): “I'm just thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time.… pic.twitter.com/PSIY35pBrC

— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 6, 2024