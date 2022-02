Coronavirus: OMS exigió a China más colaboración sobre origen Covid-19

Met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the #COVID19 response & safe conduction of the #Beijing2022 Olympics. We also spoke about the need for cooperation in studying the SARS-CoV-2 origins following the principles of science, #VaccinEquity efforts, & malaria elimination. pic.twitter.com/Yfu2GbXB50

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 6, 2022