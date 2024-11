La fallecida Reina Elizabeth II tendrá un especial cameo en la película Paddington 3

#OTD 2022 -Queen Elizabeth II revealed to Paddington Bear what she keeps in her handbag. The two shared tea ahead of the Party at the Palace outside of Buckingham Palace, in honour of her Platinum Jubilee #QueenElizabethII #PaddingtonBear pic.twitter.com/UBNax5NXQa

— Kensington Blue (@kensingtonblue) June 4, 2024