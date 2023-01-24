contra.home.oscars-2023-guillermo-del-toro-alfonso-cuaron-y-gonzalez-inarritu-nominados

Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y González Iñárritu, nominados

Los mexicanos acaparan las categorías de 'Mejor película animada', 'Mejor cortometraje' y 'Mejor fotografía'
2023-01-24 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Guillermo del Toro fue nominado como Mejor Película de Animación por 'Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro' para los Premios Oscar 2023, película que tardó más de 10 años en realizar y que ha tenido un gran éxito en Netflix.

Del Toro se animó a crear el método 'Stop Motion', género de película animada donde los personajes son creados para moverse lentamente, y cada movimiento es capturado en imágenes, y tras una enorme edición, la película nace.

Junto con Del Toro, otros mexicanos que están nominados al Oscar son Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu; el primero por el Mejor Cortometraje en 'Le Pupille' y el segundo a Mejor Fotografía por 'Bardo', a nombre de Darius Khondji.

NOMINACIONES DE MEXICANOS Y SUS RIVALES

Mejor Cortometraje

  • An Irish Goodby
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille (Alfonso Cuáron)
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor película animada

  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro)
  • Marcel the Shell shoes on
  • El gato con botas
  • THe Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Mejor Fotografía

  • Al Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo (González Iñárritu)
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

RESTO DE NOMINACIONES

Mejor película

  • All Quiet in the Western Front
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Mejor actriz

  • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
  • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
  • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
  • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
  • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor actor

  • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
  • Colin Farrekk (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Bill Nighy (Living) Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Mejor vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor sonido

  • Al Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: El Camino del Agua
  • Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor guion original

  • Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Living

