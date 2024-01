¿Qué premios de cine y televisión se entregarán antes de los Oscar 2024?

This Sunday we will be awarding Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Here are your nominees:

• Brian Cox | Succession

• Dominic West | The Crown

• Gary Oldman | Slow Horses

• Jeremy Strong | Succession

• Kieran Culkin | Succession

• Pedro… pic.twitter.com/VeLcRanoTc

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2024