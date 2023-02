Rihanna: Reproducciones de RiRi en Spotify aumentaron 640% tras su actuación en el Super Bowl LVII

Streams of Rihanna’s music spiked more than 640% on US Spotify after her #SuperBowl halftime show.

• “Bitch Better Have My Money” increased by more than 2,600%

• “Diamonds” increased by more than 1,400%

• “Rude Boy” increased by more than 1,170%

• “We Found Love”… https://t.co/YjvBpcyKYM pic.twitter.com/C19IqlaRev

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023