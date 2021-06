Antoine Griezmann: Fue anunciado por Konami como nuevo embajador de Yu-Gi-Oh!

We’re proud to announce that we are teaming up with one of the best Football Players of this Generation: Antoine Griezmann!

In this video, you will discover Antoine's personal history with Yu-Gi-Oh!

It's Time to Duel... with a World Champion! #Yugioh #YugiohTCG #YugiohDuelLinks pic.twitter.com/19xxbF27eP

— Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) June 10, 2021