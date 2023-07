Alan Pulido brilla con doblete en el empate de Kansas City ante Houston Dynamo

Calm, collected, and buried from the spot. @alanpulido gives us the lead again tonight!

Tune in now for free on @AppleTV: https://t.co/E1Y8Wm3tHk

2-1 | #HOUvSKC pic.twitter.com/DmLKkzSqdq

— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 9, 2023