Árbitro fue sentenciado a 15 meses de prisión en Serbia por abuso del cargo

Some of the most blatantly corrupt refereeing you'll ever see.

Some background - Spartak Subotica were playing Radnicki Nis in a match that directly determined the Europa League spot in the Serbian League. This was their 2nd pen of the game awarded by referee Srdjan Obradovic. pic.twitter.com/i1dJD59MGd

— Ball Street (@BallStreet) May 14, 2018