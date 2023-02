Barcelona: João de Assis, hijo de Ronaldinho seguirá los pasos de su padre y fichará con los culés

Ronaldinho has announced that his 17-year old son João Mendes will sign for Barcelona #FCB

Trial passed for the Brazilian talent. “I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son”, told RAC1. pic.twitter.com/91caXCbNeR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023