Barcelona: Ousmane Dembélé, cerca de renovar con los culés

Ousmane Dembélé situation, same as yesterday. Agreement in place on a two year contract, working on the final details but still waiting for Barça board to approve the deal. #FCB

Ousmane has definitely accepted to stay and sign, waiting for green light on Barcelona side. pic.twitter.com/TTc15p5y5I

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022