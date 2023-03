Bukayo Saka tendrá un contrato millonario con el Arsenal y bloquea al Real Madrid

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February. #AFC

Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/EOe9GQZoYB

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023