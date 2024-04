¿Chucky a la MLS? 'El Muñeco Diabólico' podría llegar al San Diego FC

BREAKING: San Diego FC are in advanced talks to sign Mexico star Chucky Lozano from PSV, per sources.

Deal not done yet. Would be around $12m fee.

Lozano, 28, is about to win the league title with PSV. Starred with them and Napoli in Europe. https://t.co/W7lptiiRfb

— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 29, 2024