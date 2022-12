Cristiano Ronaldo: Se quedó cerca de ser compañero de Alan Pulido

Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commercially #MLS

Salary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. pic.twitter.com/W3SEuZVyI2

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022