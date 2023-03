Jorge Sampaoli dejará de ser entrenador del Sevilla; informan medios españoles

Sevilla are set to sack Jorge Sampaoli in the next hours, confirmed — board now already working on new coach to be appointed #Sevilla

Sampaoli joined Sevilla in October but he’s now set to leave the club with José Mendilibar as favorite, as Spanish media reported. pic.twitter.com/NMXJsV6bia

