Juventus: Memphis Depay descartó oferta de la Juve; se mantiene en el Barça

Memphis Depay deal with Juventus has now definitely collapsed, 100%. #FCB

It was almost agreed last Thursday, Depay never changed his requests.

Rabiot to Man United deal collapsed changed Juve plans - as they decided to use their budget to proceed on Milik and Paredes. pic.twitter.com/PiVPHC3E6P

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022