¡Lo quieren de vuelta! Manchester City se une a la puja por İlkay Gündogan

Manchester City have made contact with Ilkay Gündogan’s camp over potential return for German midfielder.

City and Pep Guardiola open to consider Gündo’s comeback.

Barça want Gündogan to leave… and he also received approaches from Qatar, Saudi and more clubs. pic.twitter.com/hHmZhao0jj

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024