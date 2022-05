Premier League: Ivan Perišić se convertirá en nuevo jugador del Tottenham; informan desde Europa

Ivan Perisić’s set to join Tottenham, here we go! Full agreement set to be signed on a two year deal. Inter have received final communication. #THFC

Medical could take place next week in London, once everything will be signed. Antonio Conte wanted Ivan as priority. pic.twitter.com/9s9Drlauha

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022