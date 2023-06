Understand Borussia Dortmund have now pulled out of the race to sign Edson Álvarez despite agreeing personal terms with Mexican midfielder last week. #BVB

BVB intentioned to proceed with Emre Can as DM — and go for different players in the midfield now. pic.twitter.com/VFSPnfOu8a

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023