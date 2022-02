Héctor Herrera interesa en la MLS, según medios estadounidenses

BREAKING: Houston Dynamo have made an offer to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder and Mexico in'l Hector Herrera, per sources. Offer is on the table, no decision either way yet

Herrera, 31, has 93 caps with El Tri and has been with Atletico since 2019, winning La Liga last year. pic.twitter.com/kHD5BtsLUK

— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 20, 2022