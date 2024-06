¿Dónde y a qué hora ver a México en el Torneo Maurice Revello?

Mexico unveil their squad for the @TournoiMRevello 2024

Find out the 2⃣4⃣ players who will represent@miseleccionmx during the #TMR2024

https://t.co/EZU43u6fd0 pic.twitter.com/2HdN6HkGgZ

— Tournoi Maurice Revello (@TournoiMRevello) May 12, 2024