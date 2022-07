Benjamín Mora espera que haya un valiente en México que quiera contratarlo tras su paso por Malasia

Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT) would like to thank Benjamin Mora for his services.

Benjamin had requested JDT to allow him to return to Mexico due to unavoidable personal matters, and JDT respects the request and will always leave the door open for a return in the future.

