¡Oficial! Cade Cowell es convocado por Estados Unidos para la presente Fecha FIFA

Cade Cowell has been added to the USMNT September Training Camp roster that is preparing for the upcoming friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

He replaces midfielder Gio Reyna, who will depart camp after being diagnosed with a left groin strain.

More »… pic.twitter.com/TCDXmliwXN

— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 5, 2024