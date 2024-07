Bob Beamon: El salto que definió una era en el atletismo

Let's watch Bob Beamon as he charges down the runway first time with intent and takes off in striking fashion to land way out where no man has dreamt of before at an astonishing WR of 8.90 (2.0) to clinch Olympic gold sight unseen in the LJ in Mexico (A) 55 years ago today pic.twitter.com/cDNINVwyss

— Costas Goulas (@LsabreAvenger) October 19, 2023